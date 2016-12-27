Michael L. Frost, Harriman

BBBTV12

Mr. Michael L. Frost, age 67 of Harrimanpassed away Sunday 
December 25, 2016 at his home. 
 
He is preceded in death by his wife: Eva Sue Frost. 
His parentsFred Samuel and Mary Fannie Frost. 
Six brothers: Fred Allen, David, John, Charles, Phillip and Clarence 
Frost. 
And one sister: Mary Francis Frost. 
 
He is survived by two sons: Michael Travis and Cody Allen Frost. 
One daughter and son-in-law: Pamela and James Sweat. 
Two brothers and a sister-in-law: Jerry and Vicki Frost, and Gene 
Powers. 
One sister and brother-in-law: Angela and Charles Range. 
Six grandchildren: Bethany, Brianna and Emily Sweat, Shelby, Caylee 
and Michael Frost. 
And many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. 
 
The family will receive friends Tuesday December 27, 2016 from 
6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services 
will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Gary Bingham officiating. 
Graveside services will be Wednesday December 28, 2016 at 2:00 
PM in Dogwood Cemetery in Kingston. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Frost family. 

