Michael L. Frost, Harriman
Mr. Michael L. Frost, age 67 of Harriman, passed away Sunday
December 25, 2016 at his home.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Eva Sue Frost.
His parents: Fred Samuel and Mary Fannie Frost.
Six brothers: Fred Allen, David, John, Charles, Phillip and Clarence
Frost.
And one sister: Mary Francis Frost.
He is survived by two sons: Michael Travis and Cody Allen Frost.
One daughter and son-in-law: Pamela and James Sweat.
Two brothers and a sister-in-law: Jerry and Vicki Frost, and Gene
Powers.
One sister and brother-in-law: Angela and Charles Range.
Six grandchildren: Bethany, Brianna and Emily Sweat, Shelby, Caylee
and Michael Frost.
And many nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family will receive friends Tuesday December 27, 2016 from
6:00 to 8:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman. Funeral services
will follow at 8:00 PM with Rev. Gary Bingham officiating.
Graveside services will be Wednesday December 28, 2016 at 2:00
PM in Dogwood Cemetery in Kingston.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Frost family.