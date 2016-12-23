Obituaries

Patsy Ruth Jackson Sisson, Oak Ridge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Patsy Ruth Jackson Sisson, a long time resident of Oak Ridge, was born in Coalfield, Tennessee on October 5, 1930. Her beautiful spirit departed this earth on December 21, 2016, having touched thousands of lives throughout her 86 years. She devoted her life to practicing true Christian values of non-judgmental love and acceptance for all, and was a champion for the least among us. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. Education and community service were important to her. She promoted learning through many years of selling World Book Encyclopedias. She served the community both privately and publicly, including serving as a member of the Pilot Club of Anderson County. An avid fan of local sports, she loved cheering on the Coalfield Yellow Jackets, Oak Ridge Wildcats, and the Tennessee Volunteers. She enjoyed sharing her famous fried pies and apple stack cakes, a trait passed on from her mother. She took pleasure in traveling, particularly camping, and exploring other cultures. She will be greatly missed, but leaves a legacy of love, adventure, and optimism.

Patsy was known as “Mama Sisson” and “Grandmother” to many of her children’s friends and their families and was frequently referred to as “the sweetest woman on Earth”. She actively enjoyed a number of lifelong friends and leaves her spirit behind in too many to name.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ezra “Buck” and Carrie Jackson, her devoted husband of 50 years William David Sisson Jr., son Kim David Sisson, sister and brother-in law Bobbie Jo and Terry Krey, and brother and sister-in-law Herman and Lottie Jackson. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Fred “Hoot” and Vevedyne Jackson and a host of beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was a devoted mother and will live on through her children: Reginald Sisson, Daniel Sisson, Jeffrey Sisson, and Mylissa Buttram. Children-in-law include Karen Sisson, Connie Collier, Barbara Sisson, and Ray Buttram . She loved being “Grandmother” to her 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren: Dustin and Tahise Sisson, Grant Sisson, Mycle, Annie, Diana and Marshall McConnehey, Kristin, Matt, Liam and Gavin Hensley, and Natalie, Jason, Emmaleigh and Jackson Rice.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on January 14, 2017 at 6:30 pm at High Places Community Church in Oak Ridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Davis Cemetery Restoration Fund c/o Jackson Funeral Services,PO Bx 91, Oliver Springs, TN 37840 or to the charity of your choice.

Jackson Funeral Services in Oliver Springs is honored to serve the Sisson Family. We invite you to share your thoughts and memories with the family at jacksofuneralservices.com,

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

