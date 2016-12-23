Obituaries
Martha “Katie” Easter, Harriman
Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Katie was a Member of Central Baptist Church in Kingston,
Tennessee. She was a Cosmetologist for many years in the Community. She was a Loving Wife, Mother, Sister,
Aunt and Friend to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by Parents: James Paul Sr. & Betty Ann Jones
She is survived by:
Husband of 41 years: James M. “Bud” Easter III of Harriman, Tennessee
Sons: James (Jamie) Easter IV of Texas
Britt Easter (Janelle) of Richland, Washington
Brother: James Paul Jones, Jr. (Kim) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sisters: Margaret Johnston (Jonny) of Harriman, Tennessee
Marsha O’Keefe (Mike) of Kingston, Tennessee
Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Great-Nieces
Katie’s beloved fur babies and grand dogs
Many Friends along Life’s Journey
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Central Baptist Church in Kingston, The
Family will be hosting Visitation from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. A “Celebration of Life” Service will follow at 7:00pm with
Rev. Phillip Poe and Bro. Kyle Beverly officiating. Private Family Interment will be held at a Later Date. In Lieu of
Flowers, The Family requests Memorials be made to Central Baptist Church of Kingston, Tennessee (245 Baily
Road, Kingston, Tennessee 37763) , Emory Heights Baptist Church (244 Fred Davis Jr. Road, Harriman,
Tennessee, 37748) or The Roane County Animal Shelter (296 Manufactures Road, Rockwood, Tennessee
37854)
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Martha “Katie” Easter.