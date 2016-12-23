BBBTV12

Martha “Katie” Easter, Harriman

Mrs. Martha “Katie” Easter, age 58 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016 at 
Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Katie was a Member of Central Baptist Church in Kingston, 
Tennessee.  She was a Cosmetologist for many years in the Community.  She was a Loving Wife, Mother, Sister, 
Aunt and Friend to all who knew her.  She was preceded in death by Parents: James Paul Sr. & Betty Ann Jones 
She is survived by: 
Husband of 41 years: James M. “Bud” Easter III of Harriman, Tennessee 
Sons: James (Jamie) Easter IV of Texas 
Britt Easter (Janelle) of Richland, Washington 
Brother: James Paul Jones, Jr. (Kim) of Rockwood, Tennessee 
Sisters: Margaret Johnston (Jonny) of Harriman, Tennessee 
Marsha O’Keefe (Mike) of Kingston, Tennessee 
Host of Nieces, Nephews, and Great-Nieces 
Katie’s beloved fur babies and grand dogs 
Many Friends along Life’s Journey 
Arrangements are as FollowsTuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Central Baptist Church in Kingston, The 
Family will be hosting Visitation from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.   A “Celebration of Life” Service will follow at 7:00pm with 
Rev. Phillip Poe and Bro. Kyle Beverly officiating. Private Family Interment will be held at a Later Date. In Lieu of 
Flowers, The Family requests Memorials be made to Central Baptist Church of Kingston, Tennessee (245 Baily 
Road, Kingston, Tennessee 37763) , Emory Heights Baptist Church (244 Fred Davis Jr. Road, Harriman, 
Tennessee, 37748) or The Roane County Animal Shelter (296 Manufactures Road, Rockwood, Tennessee 
37854) 
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Martha “Katie” Easter.

