Martha “Katie” Easter, Harriman

, age 58 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 19, 2016 at

Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. Katie was a Member of Central Baptist Church in Kingston,

Tennessee. She was a Cosmetologist for many years in the Community. She was a Loving Wife, Mother, Sister,

