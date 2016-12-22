Featured

CNS names Cary VP of Safeguards, Security & Emergency Services at Pantex, Y-12

Posted on by in Featured, News with

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. – CNS CEO Morgan Smith has announced Lyle Cary as Vice President of Safeguards, Security and Emergency Services at the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex.

Cary replaces Ken Freeman, who is retiring December 30, after a career spanning 40 years of security leadership, including a 30-year Air Force career that concluded as deputy director of Security Forces.

“To have the expertise of these two patriots is an incredible asset,” said Smith. “Ken has made lasting improvements to our physical security performance, which has been demonstrated by the exceptional marks received at each site for their most recent Department of Energy security assessments. I am certain Lyle will carry that performance excellence forward.”

Cary has more than 30 years of leadership experience in security, emergency management and law enforcement in public and private sectors. He is a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, where, for 25 years, he led large USAF organizations. As director of Security Forces for USAF Major Command, Cary was responsible for 11 military installations, 7,500 security forces personnel, nuclear and weapon system security, antiterrorism, law enforcement, information protection, and training and equipment. Cary also was a three-time commander and chief of security police, where he worked closely with law enforcement agencies at the federal, state, county and municipal levels. After his Air Force career, Cary has led security and emergency operations functions at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC (CNS) operates the Pantex Plant, located in Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex, located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, under a single contract for the U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration. Pantex and Y-12 are key facilities in the U.S. Nuclear Security Enterprise, and CNS performs its work with a focus on the absolute priorities of safety, security, quality, mission delivery and cost efficiency.

For more information on each site, visit http://www.pantex.com/Pages/default.aspx or http://www.y12.doe.gov/. Follow Y-12 on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Flickr. Follow Pantex on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

