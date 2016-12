Community

MEETING NOTICE – Public Utilities Board

Community

The County Board of Public Utilities will meet on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 5:30 pm in the conference room at the Waste Water Plant located at 123 Post Oak Valley Road, Rockwood.

This is the regularly scheduled monthly meeting of the County Board of Public Utilities.

The meeting is open to the public.

