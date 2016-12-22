Obituaries
Tommy O. Batchelor, Lenoir City
Mr. Tommy O. Batchelor, age 85 of Lenoir City, Tennessee (formally of Rockwood, Tennessee) passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was a Member of Concord United Methodist Church in Farragut, Tennessee. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army having served during the Korean Conflict. He was Retired from TVA with 35 years’ Service. He enjoyed and was an avid Alabama Football Fan (Roll Tide). Tommy loved the outdoors and loved to fish. He is preceded in death by Parents: Ervin & Myrtie Batchelor; 1st Wife: Faye Batchelor; Brother: Horace Batchelor; Sister: Jeanette Batchelor
He is survived by:
Wife: Alice Batchelor of Lenoir City, Tennessee
Daughter: Susan Fleenor (Mike) of Knoxville, Tennessee
Son: Jimmy Batchelor (Gay Dawn) of Proctorville, Ohio
Step-Children: Gail Meis (John) of Atlanta, Georgia
Terrye Schaetzel (Steve) of Atlanta, Georgia
4 Grandchildren & 5 Step-Grandchildren
Brother: Jack Batchelor (Jenny) of Huntsville, Alabama
Several Nieces, Nephews, and Other Extended Family Members
Many Friends in the East Tennessee Area and Alabama
Arrangements are as Follows:
Monday, December 26, 2016 at Concord United Methodist Church In Farragut,
Tennessee, Family will receive Friends from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in the Chapel of
Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee Family will receive Friends from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, Funeral will Follow
with Rev. Larry Trotter, officiating. Interment and Concluding Services will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in
Rockwood with Full-Military Honors by U. S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor
Guard. In Lieu of Flowers, Family request Memorials be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or St. Jude
Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Tommy O. Batchelor