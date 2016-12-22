BBBTV12

Holiday Closings – Kingston Library

Posted on by in Community

THE KINGSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE NEW YEAR HOLIDAY beginning:  December 31, 2016 through Monday 2, 2017.  We will reopen Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 9:00 am.

Please use the book drop box located at the front of the Library to return any books or DVDs that may come due during the time we are closed. If you can’t make it to the Library to drop off your books or DVDs, or if you just need a little more time to finish the book you are reading, you can renew your books by  visiting our website http://kingstonpubliclibrary.org.. It’s simple; sign in with your library card, view your account, and choose the renew book option.

Best wishes for a Happy New Year!
KINGSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY STAFF

