Johnny E. Townsend, Kingston
Johnny E. Townsend, age 88, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at The Bridge in Rockwood. He
was born April 5, 1928 in Coalfield and lived most of his life in Roane County. He was a member of Victory Baptist
Church in Kingston. Johnny was a retired fireman with the Kingston Fire Department and had served as a volunteer
fireman prior to working for the city of Kingston. He enjoyed gardening, playing the guitar and helping others. Some of
his fondest memories were of times spent with his family. Preceded in death by his son, Mikeial Townsend; parents,
Rufus & Leola Barker Townsend.
SURVIVORS
Children: Judidth Gamble & husband, Edward of Smyrna
Tommy Townsend of Rockwood
Daughter-in-law: Anne Townsend of Oliver Springs
Mother of his children: Elsie Wyrick of Rockwood
Sisters: Hazel Miles of Kingston
Brenda Tinker of Kingston
Grandchildren: Mikael Townsend, Jr., Rennie Beasley, Dustin Anderson,
Thomas Jackson and Isaac Townsend
Great-grandchildren: Caleb Beasley, Alisha, Adrianne and Bradon Jackson,
Beckham and Maggie Anderson
Several step-grandchildren
Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A private celebration of Johnny’s life will be held by the family at a later date. Online register book can be signed at
www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.