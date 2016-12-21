Johnny E. Townsend, Kingston

Johnny E. Townsend , age 8 8 , of Kingston, passed away Tues day, December 20 , 2016 at The Bridge in Rockwood . He

was born April 5, 1 9 2 8 in Coalfield and lived most of his life in Roane County. He was a member of Victory Baptist

Church in Kingston . Johnny was a retired fireman with the Kingston Fire Department and had served as a volunteer

fireman prior to working for the city of Kingston. He enjoyed gardening , playing the guitar and helping others. S ome of

his fondest memories were of times spent with his family. Preceded in death by his son, Mikeial Townsend; parents,