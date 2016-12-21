BBBTV12

Johnny E. Townsend, Kingston

Johnny E. Townsend, age 88, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at The Bridge in Rockwood.  He 
was born April 5, 1928 in Coalfield and lived most of his life in Roane County.  He was a member of Victory Baptist 
Church in Kingston.  Johnny was a retired fireman with the Kingston Fire Department and had served as a volunteer 
fireman prior to working for the city of Kingston.  He enjoyed gardeningplaying the guitar and helping others.  Some of 
his fondest memories were of times spent with his family.  Preceded in death by his son, Mikeial Townsend; parents, 
Rufus & Leola Barker Townsend.  
 
SURVIVORS 
 
ChildrenJudidth Gamble & husband, Edward of Smyrna 
Tommy Townsend of Rockwood 
 
Daughter-in-lawAnne Townsend of Oliver Springs 
 
Mother of his childrenElsie Wyrick of Rockwood 
 
SistersHazel Miles of Kingston 
Brenda Tinker of Kingston 
 
Grandchildren: Mikael Townsend, Jr., Rennie Beasley, Dustin Anderson,  
Thomas Jackson and Isaac Townsend 
 
Great-grandchildrenCaleb Beasley, Alisha, Adrianne and Bradon Jackson, 
Beckham and Maggie Anderson 
 
Several step-grandchildren 
 
Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. 
 
A private celebration of Johnnys life will be held by the family at a later date. Online register book can be signed at 
www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements. 

