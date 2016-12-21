Obituaries
Sharon Lee McGhee, Lake City
Survivors:
Sons Jeff Hart and Nicholas Rodriguez Toledo, OH
Brian Hart Maryville
Donnie McGhee and Vickie Clark Lake City
Duncan McGhee and Mike Stump Knoxville
Daughters Kim Jones and Jerry Lake City
Linda James and Lynn Toledo, OH
Jena White and Earnie Toledo, OH
Darla Scott and Mike Toledo, OH
Brother Bernie Ball Toledo, OH
Sister Jodie Siebert Newport
19 Grandchildren
28 Great Grandchildren
Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at the McGhee-Harness Cemetery in Caryville on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 2:30 pm for Sharon’s graveside service.