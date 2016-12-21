BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Sharon Lee McGhee, Lake City

Obituaries

Sharon Lee McGhee, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Sharon Lee McGhee, age 79, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at her residence. Sharon was born on June 3, 1937 in Toledo, OH to the late Bernard and Viola Linville Ball. Sharon enjoyed playing and calling bingo, playing cards, and spending time with her family and her friends. In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her sisters Rosie Jodonin, and Joyce Tansela, and her brother, Edward Ball.

Survivors: 

Sons                                        Jeff Hart and Nicholas Rodriguez                            Toledo, OH
Brian Hart                                                                    Maryville
Donnie McGhee and Vickie Clark                             Lake City
Duncan McGhee and Mike Stump                            Knoxville

Daughters                               Kim Jones and Jerry                                                Lake City
Linda James and Lynn                                            Toledo, OH
Jena White and Earnie                                              Toledo, OH
Darla Scott and Mike                                                 Toledo, OH

Brother                                   Bernie Ball                                                                  Toledo, OH

Sister                                      Jodie Siebert                                                              Newport

19 Grandchildren
28 Great Grandchildren

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 8 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at the McGhee-Harness Cemetery in Caryville on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 2:30 pm for Sharon’s graveside service.

You can also visit Sharon’s Guestbook at : www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: