Sharon Lee McGhee, Lake City

, age 79, of Lake City, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2016 at her residence. Sharon was born on June 3, 1937 in Toledo, OH to the late Bernard and Viola Linville Ball. Sharon enjoyed playing and calling bingo, playing cards, and spending time with her family and her friends. In addition to her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her sisters Rosie Jodonin, and Joyce Tansela, and her brother, Edward Ball.

Survivors:

Sons Jeff Hart and Nicholas Rodriguez Toledo, OH

Brian Hart Maryville

Donnie McGhee and Vickie Clark Lake City

Duncan McGhee and Mike Stump Knoxville

Daughters Kim Jones and Jerry Lake City

Linda James and Lynn Toledo, OH

Jena White and Earnie Toledo, OH

Darla Scott and Mike Toledo, OH

Brother Bernie Ball Toledo, OH

Sister Jodie Siebert Newport

19 Grandchildren

28 Great Grandchildren

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Byrge officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at the McGhee-Harness Cemetery in Caryville on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 2:30 pm for Sharon’s graveside service.