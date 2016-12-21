Obituaries
Velma R. Isham, Wartburg
Mrs. Velma R. Isham, age 90 of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord on
Tuesday December 20, 2016 at her home. She was preceded in death by husband of 52 years,
Rueben Howard Isham; parents, Robert and Laura Mae Raines; brother, Clyde Raines; son-in-law, James
Miller.
Mrs. Isham is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Allen (Buddy) and Oma Jean
Raines; daughter, Mary Ann Miller, daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Jack
Mathis; son and daughter-in-law, John and Dana Isham; grandchildren, Allen and
Andrew Raines, Chancie and Jamie Miller and Erin Isham.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 11:00 to 12:00
noon at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon
with Brother Ralph Nance and Dr. Paul Frick officiating. Interment will follow at
Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, in charge of arrangements.