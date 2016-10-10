Obituaries

Obituary for Lauren Alexandra Fritts

Lauren Alexandra Fritts, beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, died unexpectedly Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge.

Born August 5, 1990, Lauren attended St. Mary’s School and graduated in 2009 from Oak Ridge High School, where she was an acclaimed, All-State goalkeeper for the Lady Wildcats. She attended Roane State Community College and East Tennessee State University, from which she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management. She was the member and customer service representative at the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce.

She leaves to cherish her memory: her 3-year-old son, Hunter Mize and his father, Brendan Mize; her father, Steven Fritts; her sister and best friend, Leah Fritts, all of Oak Ridge; mother and stepfather, Janie and Chris Conner; and grandparents, Linda and Robert Conner, of Clarksville, Tenn. She joins her grandmother, Edna Fritts, in Heaven.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home, followed by services. The funeral Mass will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where the family will begin receiving friends at 4:30 p.m. Friends are invited to a reception at the church following Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pinnacle Bank in Oak Ridge, c/o David Bradshaw, where an account has been created to benefit Lauren’s dearly loved son. Online messages may be left for the family at www.martinfuneralhomeoakridge.com . Services entrusted Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home 865-483-4341

