Obituary for Charles W. “Chuck” Irwin

Charles W. “Chuck” Irwin of Clinton, Tennessee

March 3, 1953 – October 21, 2015

Survived by his son Nathan Irwin, daughter Savannah Irwin, and their mother Penny Wallis; daughter-in-law Crystal Irwin and grandchildren Isaac and Alara Irwin; mother Donna Irwin; sisters Gay Irwin and Belinda Ford and her husband John Ford; nephews Bret Ford and Sean Blevins and his wife Maha Ayesh; grandnieces Safiya, Sumaya, and Salma Blevins; and lifelong friend Dale Mounger. Chuck was a graduate of Clinton High School class of 1971 and a graduate from Tusculum College. He was self-employed as a title abstracter, worked for Tennessee Bonding Co, and worked as a TSSAA high school football official for the Clinch Valley Association. His most important roles were as a father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his children and his grandchildren, and he was a loyal friend to many. He held us all to high standards and filled a room with his presence. He was known for being stubborn and for his sense of humor. His vacations were spent on Norris Lake from the time he was a child and he loved sharing his houseboat with family and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Charles E. Irwin, Grandparents James William and Gertrude Goans and Grandmother, Mittie Mae Irwin and aunts and uncles from the Irwin family.

The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Tuesday October 27th at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN with memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to the youth group at Memorial United Methodist Church 323 N. Main St. Clinton, TN. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

