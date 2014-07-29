Obituaries

Lakin “Izzi” Leach

Lakin Izabelle Leach was born in Knoxville, TN on October 5th, 2010. She was granted her angel wings on July 26th, 2014. Her life was all too short, but those who were touched by her, understood that the quality of her existence far exceeded the quantity of time in which she lived. She spread light and joy everywhere she went. Anyone who came in contact with her was won over within minutes and could not help but share a smile, a laugh and many hugs and kisses with her as one was never enough. She always repeatedly said “another kiss and another hug”. She was such a loving little girl always wanting to please and give. She was all girl but also all tom-boy. She was a dare-devil at heart and loved to ride her four-wheeler. She would jump right back on anytime she fell off with no fear or inhibition. Izzi loved spending time on the lake and wanted to take “her” boat out whenever possible. She enjoyed her summer trips to the beach and couldn’t wait to get her sand bucket and toes in the sand. Her love for her sister Zoe was unsurpassed. They spent many hours together riding four wheelers, tending to chickens and horses, painting nails and fixing hair. She spent many days at the racetrack with her father in her boots tracking around in the mud and putting a smile on people’s faces. Izzi loved to sing and dance with her Mommy. She would prance around her Mommy’s house in her dresses twirling around and modeling as she sang her favorite song “Pontoon” and danced. She loved wearing her Mommy’s makeup and always carried her lip gloss with her every day. She lived life to the fullest, always on the go and running wide open.

Izzi is survived by her father Mark E. Leach of Heiskell, TN and her mother Ashley N. Leach of Powell, TN. She is survived by her sister Zoe C. Leach of Norris, TN. Her maternal grandparents are Billy Barry and Tiffney Williams of Harriman, TN and Jimmy and Irene McDaniel of Harriman, TN.

Aunts and uncles include Kenneth Kinser of Powell, TN, Elmon Leach of Lafollette, TN, Arden and Louise Leach of Lafollette, TN, Russell and Joyce Leach of Lafollette, TN, Millard and Janet Summers of Halls, TN, Wayne and JoAnne Leach of Lafollette, TN, Mark and Cheryl McCoy of Oak Ridge, TN, Britni Barry and Jacob King of Harriman, TN, Nikki and Jake Jones of Harriman, TN, Patsy and Rodney Rayder of Rockwood, TN, Lori Barry and Richie Swafford of Harriman, TN, Heather McDaniel of Rockwood, TN, Courtney McDaniel of Rockwood, TN, Becky Sensaboy Collins of Harriman, TN Jonathan Duncan of Harriman, TN, Adam Duncan of Oakdale, TN, Bryan Williams of Harriman, TN, and Eric Coulter McDaniel of Knoxville, TN, Brian “Bski” and Sandra Karulski of Knoxville, TN.

Special friends of the family include Michelle Leach, Terry Queener and Sarah Queener of Norris, TN, Brian and Layla Hutson of Andersonville, TN, Leslie Holmes and MaryJo Mattingly of Maryville, TN, Heather Sharp of Andersonville, TN, and Robin Prater of Clinton, TN, Makayla Sheppard of Knoxville, TN, Scott, Ashley, Kaleigh and Jenna Loveless of Knoxville, TN, Aleigha Pope of Harriman, TN, Taylor and Saddie Swafford of Harriman, TN, Emily and Katelyn Rayder of Rockwood, Tori and Caleb Jones of Harriman.

Izzi was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Earl W. Leach and Chelsie L. Leach of Clinton, TN, her paternal great grandparents were Verlin and Emalee Leach of Speedwell, TN and Victor and Jessie Kinser of Oak Ridge, TN. Her maternal great grandparents were Clifton and Mary Bell “Bobbie” Barger of Harriman, TN, William “Rabbit” and Mary Ruth “Ruthie” Barry of Harriman, TN. Aunts and uncles include Eugene and Nancy Leach of Clinton, TN, Faye Carroll of Lafollette, TN, Christy Lynn Barry, Shirley Jean Kirby, Virginia Webb and Peggy S. Poland all of Harriman, TN.

Funeral service arrangements are as follows: The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, July 31st, 2014 at Antioch Baptist Church in Clinton, TN, with funeral services to follow at 8 o’clock with Rev. Marty Stooksbury and Brian Hutson officiating. Her burial will be at 11:00 am, Friday at the Emory Heights Baptist Church Cemetery in Harriman, TN.

Please send flowers to Holley-Gamble Funeral Home or donations to Make-a-Wish Foundation in honor of Izzi Leach. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of the arrangements.

