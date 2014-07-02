Featured

Man pleads guilty to 7th DUI

Posted on by in Featured, News with

An Anderson County man pleaded guilty Monday in an Anderson County courtroom to his seventh DUI and driving while classified as a habitual motor vehicle offender. 52-year-old David Lynn Justice was sentenced to 2-year prison terms on each count, to be served concurrently, fined $3000 and placed on community supervision for the remainder of his life. In addition, his drivers’ license was revoked for eight years. This latest DUI plea came in connection to an April 19th accident on Old Lake City Highway, after which a state trooper described Justice “extremely intoxicated.” He has been in custody since his arrest.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

