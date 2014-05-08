Featured

Roberstville Middle School Bomb Threat & ORHS Arson

On May 7, 2014 at approximately 7:30 A.M., Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) School Resource Officer (SRO) Sherrill Selby received information from a Robertsville Middle School (RMS) staff member regarding an alleged bomb threat made on May 5, 2014 at approximately 11:34 A.M. An anonymous caller claimed that a 14-year old RMS male student made remarks indicating he was going to detonate a bomb at RMS on the last day of school. SRO Selby developed further information which resulted in officers obtaining consent to search a residence in Oak Ridge, where no evidence was found indicating the existence of an explosive device. Subsequent intelligence developed by SRO Selby with assistance from Oak Ridge Schools’ administrative staff identified additional witnesses to the alleged threat, who were interviewed. Preliminary facts and circumstances uncovered during the investigation do not sustain the initial report, which appears to be unfounded. No criminal charges are expected to be filed at this time; however, the investigation remains ongoing and further details will be released as they become available. ORPD requests that anyone who may have additional information regarding the alleged threat to contact the Police Department at (865) 425-4399.

In an unrelated incident, on May 7, 2014, just prior to students being dismissed from the ORS Alternative School, a 16-year old male student used hand sanitizer and a lighter to ignite the surface of another student’s desk top. The fire was extinguished by students, and Alternative School staff notified Officer Selby via e-mail. Subsequent investigation developed by SRO Michael Swigert resulted in the arrest of the suspect at the Alternative School on May 8, 2014 at approximately 9:30 A.M. The suspect was processed at ORPD on aggravated arson charges and transported to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Facility in Knoxville. The investigation remains ongoing; no further details will be released at this time.

