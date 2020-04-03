Mark Sillers Grim Jr, North Wilkesboro, NC (formerly of Norris)

Mr. Mark Sillers Grim, Jr., age 98 of North Wilkesboro, NC (formerly of

Norris) passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born July 17,

1921 in Sevier County, TN to Mark Sillers Grim, Sr. and Laura Elizabeth

Hardin Grim. Mark graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical

Engineering and went on to work as a Chemical Engineer/Project

Manager with Union Carbide, in Oak Ridge, TN. Mark was also a U.S.

Army Veteran of World War II and a long-time member of St. Joseph

Catholic Church in Norris, TN.

Other than Mark’s parents, he is preceded in death by his wife

Anastacia Zbornik Grim; brother, John W. Grim and wife Eva; and

brother-in-law, Joseph T. Thomas.

Mark is survived by his two daughters, Mary Anne Koeppel and

husband, Scott of Tallahassee, FL and Margaret McMahan and husband,

Dr. Thomas McMahan of North Wilkesboro, NC; grandchildren, Daniel S.

Koeppel, Laura K. Tagle, Emily M. Kregor, and Matthew T. McMahan;

eleven great-grandchildren; and sister, Wanda G. Thomas of Norris, TN.

A private burial will be held at Norris Memorial Gardens at a later date.

A Celebration of Mark’s life will be held later this summer at a date yet

to be determined. It is requested that any memorial contributions be

made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105.

www.holleygamble.com

