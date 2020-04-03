Betty Ann Davis, Crossville

Mrs. Betty Ann Davis, age 71 of Crossville, went home to be with the Lord

Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her son: Mark Davis.

Her parents: James Leonard and Annie Hazel Vann Schubert.

Two sisters: Willie Clyde Davis and Margaret Pelfrey.

Two brothers: Jimmy and Jerry Schubert.

And one brother-in-law: Tommy Davis.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years: Lewis Davis.

Her daughter-in-law: Tammy Davis.

Six brothers and sisters-in-law: Johnny and Eula Schubert, Bobby and Virginia Schubert, Kenneth and Marie Schubert, Jackie and Carolyn Schubert, Melvin and Roberta Schubert, and Joey and Mildred Schubert.

Her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kyle and Jane Davis, Doris and David Pass, Vic and Beverly Davis, Steve and Debbie Davis, Karen and Tony Stringfield, Becky Davis, Arlene and Larry Smith, and Mike and Tammy Davis. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

Given the national health concerns and the family’s concern for the health and well-being of others, friends and family may call between the hours of 11:00 am to 7:00 pm for viewing and to sign the register book. A graveside service will be held Sunday afternoon at 2:00 pm CST in Green Acre Cemetery in Crossville with Bro. Fred Hampton and Bro. Darrell Schubert officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to either St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Davis family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

