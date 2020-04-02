Clinton Post Office reminds citizens to stay home, use online, phone services

Officials at the Clinton Post Office are expressing concern about how busy

that location has been, even with the social distancing guidelines issued by

the federal government and the safer at home order issued this week by

Governor Bill Lee.

As you are no doubt aware, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems due to pre-existing medical conditions are the most likely to be made seriously ill if they contract the COVID-19 coronavirus. On one day this week, employees reported that at least four people had come in carrying oxygen canisters, and that they are concerned for the safety of their customers and the community as a whole.

Postal workers want you to know that you need to stay home, and that many services offered by the Post Office are also available at home, for instance, purchasing stamps, mailing packages, and even purchasing money orders. You can visit www.usps.com top find a complete list of services offered, or if you are not internet-savvy, you can call the Clinton Post Office at 865-457-3290. The hours at the Clinton Post Office are weekdays from 8:30 am to 5pm, and Saturdays from 8:30 am to 12 noon.

For those who do not wish to do business over the internet, the Post Office also has paper forms, prepaid envelopes and “lots of other services” that do not require a computer at all.

