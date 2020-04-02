Several Y-12 employees test positive for COVID-19

[Oak Ridge Today] Several employees at the Y-12 National Security Complex
have tested positive for COVID-19, the contagious respiratory illness that
can be deadly, but the contractor that manages and operates the nuclear
weapons plant in Oak Ridge declined Wednesday to say how many
employees are infected.

Oak Ridge Today has reported on two Y-12 employees who were diagnosed
with COVID-19 last week. Since then, the news website has received reports
that other employees have also tested positive, possibly six total (including
the two already reported). But Y-12 said it could not comment on the total
number of cases, and the site did not comment on the condition of those
employees.

“As of Wednesday, April 1, 2020, several employees at Y-12 have tested
positive for COVID-19,” according to a response to questions from
Consolidated Nuclear Security, the federal contractor that manages and
operates Y-12 as well as the Pantex Plant northeast of Amarillo, Texas.

“Employees who tested positive and those who have been in contact with
affected employees are self-isolating per the CDC’s guidelines,” CNS said.
“In cases where employees are from the same organization, everyone
working in affected buildings may be sent home as a precaution while the
areas are sanitized.”

