Rocky Top Declares State of Emergency

Timothy Sharp, Mayor of the City of Rocky Top, by the power and authority vested in him by all applicable laws, including T.C.A 58-2-110 and 38-9-101, et seq., do hereby declare a civil emergency and a local state of emergency with the City and order the following:

The City’s residents, businesses, and organizations shall follow the State of Tennessee Governor’s Executive Order No. 17 issued on March 22, 2020, Executive Order No. 21 issued on March 30, 2020 and Executive Order No. 22 issued on March 20, 2020.

City residents, businesses and organizations shall, to the extent possible and provided by law, follow CDC guidance as it relates to COVID-19. City approved events, facilities, athletic fields and public restrooms are canceled and closed to the public until further notice. Facility closures and availability of city services will be share with the public through the city website and other means as deemed appropriate by the City Manager.

This Declaration is valid and effective immediately for a period not to exceed fourteen days and may be incrementally extended for additional seven-day periods as deemed necessary by order of the Mayor.

Please call City Hall if you have any questions.

