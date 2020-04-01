Waste Connections only accepting normal household waste, recycling until further notice

April 1, 2020

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (April 1, 2020) – In an effort to follow the Centers for Disease Control’s guidance on social distancing and large gatherings, the Waste Connections of Tennessee Convenience Center located at 400 Warehouse Road is only accepting normal household waste and recycling at this time.

The City’s normal residential trash collection service is still operating and will not be affected but citizens should remember that all waste should be bagged, tied and placed in a can in order to be picked up.

Until further notice, Waste Connections will not accept bulky items or yard waste at the Convenience Center.

With more people home and trying to get yard and house work done, Waste Connections is being overwhelmed with the amount of waste and the number of people showing up to its facility to drop big items off. According to the CDC, mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Unfortunately, it’s not possible for the facility to safely operate and follow the CDC recommendation to keep gatherings to 10 people or less when dozens of people are arriving at the facility to drop these bulky items off.

Anything that is too big to fit in the normal trash bin, including furniture like couches and mattresses, should be kept at home until Waste Connections is able to safely accept it again. Other items Waste Connections is not accepting right now include brush, yard waste, bulk items and metal.

Naturally, more household trash is being produced as more people are spending time at home, so their typical intake is also higher than usual.

If you have any questions or need more information, please contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656.

As a reminder, the Annual Citywide Household Trash Pickup, which was set to begin April 6, has been postponed until further notice. A release will be sent out when a new start date is scheduled.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore Oak Ridge is also temporarily closed and no longer taking donations until further notice. Please do not drop off items in front of the store.

