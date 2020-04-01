Park Extends Closure to Support Regional COVID-19 Prevention Efforts

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that all park areas, except the Foothills Parkway and Spur, will remain closed until further notice. All access to the park, including trails and roads, were originally closed on March 24 through April 6, in alignment with efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 across the region. The park is extending the closure in response to Executive Order 121 issued by NC Governor Roy Cooper, Executive Order 22 issued by TN Governor Bill Lee, and ‘Stay at Home’ orders in local communities surrounding the park.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. Park managers will continue to evaluate regional conditions and work with local communities to assess dates for an orderly reopening of park facilities in a manner that provides for the health and safety of employees, volunteers, partners, residents, and visitors. While park managers are prepared to act to reopen as quickly as conditions allow, the park is likely to remain closed at least through April 30. The park will notify the public when park operations resume through our website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/conditions.htm and social media platforms.

During the closure period, visitors can experience the park using digital tools including our social media platforms and website where near real-time views can be seen via park webcams at https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/photosmultimedia/webcams.htm. Park rangers remain available to answer questions via email or phone during business hours at (865) 436-1291, (828) 506-8620, or GRSM_Smokies_Information@nps.gov.

