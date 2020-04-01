CPD: Two arrested after passing out in parking lot

The Clinton Police Department, in a report stated that last Thursday, two people were arrested on several charges after they were found passed out in a car in front of the One Stop Market in Clinton.

Clinton Police responded to the convenience store on Main Street on

Thursday, March 26th at around 9 am after store employees called and

reported that a man and a woman had been in the restroom for “an extended period of time,” and that when they came back out, they got into the front seat of a blue Ford Focus and promptly passed out.

Before police arrived on the scene, they were notified by dispatchers that the car matched the description of one that had been reported stolen from a home in Granite Road earlier that morning. A check of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) confirmed it was the same car.

Officers determined that the pair was alive and breathing, and spoke with the driver, identified as Zachary Scott Shakespeare. He consented to a pat down, and officers found a loaded .25-caliber pitol in his back pocket as well as several needles and several small plastic baggies with white residue inside, and one baggie with a little less than a gram of what was later field tested and determined to be meth.

The female passenger, Jessica Guin, was also brought out of the car, but as

she got out, attempted to hide a black bag under her seat. She said it

belonged to Shakespeare, and inside officers found more pieces of drug

paraphernalia, including a glass pipe and a torch lighter.

Guin was taken to the Anderson County Jail and charged with possession of

drug paraphernalia.While being booked at the Jail, corrections officers

notified Clinton Police that they had seen Shakespeare attempt to conceal a

small plastic baggie of what was later determined to be meth in his rectum.

Deputies seized it, tested it and CPD entered it into evidence.

Shakespeare was charged with the manufacture/delivery or sale of drugs, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, in this case, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and with introducing contraband into a penal facility.

These charges could be enhanced as officers determined that the pair was arrested within 1000 feet of a child care center on Shipe Street. The report does not mention charges associated with the stolen car.

Charge Bond Court Date POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 0 04/01/2020 08:30 AM MFG/DEL/SALE/POSS METHAPHETAMINE 46250 04/01/2020 08:30 AM WEAPON, UNLAWFUL CARRY, TO GO ARMED 0 04/01/2020 08:30 AM POSS FIREARM IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY 0 04/01/2020 08:30 AM INTRO.DRUGS INTO COUNTY INST. 46250 04/01/2020 08:30 AM

