April McGhee Daugherty, Harriman

April McGhee Daugherty, age 42 a resident of Harriman, passed away, Monday, March 30, 2020.

She was born March 10, 1978 in Oak Ridge. April was a lifelong resident of this area and attended Clax Gap Baptist Church for years and then became a member at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.

April was a graduate of Oliver Springs High School class of 96. She was a billing specialist at Ridgeview Psychiatric Hospital for 24 years. April loved going to watch her Oliver Springs Bobcats play football on Friday nights. #BFL Most importantly she loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents: William Earl McGhee and Betty Jean Massengill; by maternal grandparents: Conley and Bonnie Loy and by her mother, Brenda McGhee.

April is survived by her husband of 22 years, Steve Daugherty; by sons: Zack and Brett Daugherty; by her dad, Wayne McGhee; by a sister, Cindy Stout and husband, John; by a niece, Gracie Stout; by mother-in-law, Evelyn Styles and by extended family and special friends

The family will have a private graveside at Clax Gap Baptist Church. The family has requested if anyone would like to come by and share memories, stories, and fellowship, they will receive company at their house on Friday at 4:00 pm at 109 Rose Lane, Harriman, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Daugherty family and we invite you to share a message of condolence at www.sharpfh.com

