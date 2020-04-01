Larry Slagle, Harriman

Mr. Larry Slagle age 74 of Harriman, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at UT Medical Center.  He was a member of Mill Baptist Church where he was the Sunday School teacher and treasurer.    

He was preceded in death by his parents: John & Eva Slagle. Brother: Crawford Slagle. Sister: Jeanette Powers.  He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Sam & Spring Slagle of South Carolina. Daughter and son-in-law: Nadine & Lew Tippie of Knoxville. Five grandchildren: Isaac, Eva, Jonathan, Tirzah Slagle, and LJ Tippie. And several nieces and nephews and many friends and loved ones.  

Given current national health conditions and the family’s concern for the health and well-being of others. Family and friends may come by Friday, April 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman for viewing and to sign the register. A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor the life of Larry. Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Slagle family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

