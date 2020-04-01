Larry Slagle, Harriman

Mr. Larry Slagle age 74 of Harriman, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at UT Medical Center. He was a member of Mill Baptist Church where he was the Sunday School teacher and treasurer.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John & Eva Slagle. Brother: Crawford Slagle. Sister: Jeanette Powers. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Sam & Spring Slagle of South Carolina. Daughter and son-in-law: Nadine & Lew Tippie of Knoxville. Five grandchildren: Isaac, Eva, Jonathan, Tirzah Slagle, and LJ Tippie. And several nieces and nephews and many friends and loved ones.

Given current national health conditions and the family’s concern for the health and well-being of others. Family and friends may come by Friday, April 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman for viewing and to sign the register. A memorial service will be held at a later date to honor the life of Larry. Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Slagle family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

