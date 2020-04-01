Gary Gene Mullins, Rocky Top

Gary Gene Mullins, age 73 of Rocky Top, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 19, 1946 at Lafollette Hospital. He later moved to Texas where he worked for Harris County in Road Construction. After retirement, he moved back to Lake City. Gary enjoyed trading cars and was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by step-dad, Lawrence Mullins; sisters, Peggy Smith, Carol Peveto; and brother, James Mullins.

He is survived by: mother, Wanda Mullins; brothers, Michael Mullins, Carl Mullins; and other family and friends.

His graveside service at Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery will be private. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

