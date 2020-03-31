The Roane County Courthouse is closed to public for now starting today

The courthouse is closed to public. The businesses (taxes, tags, etc.) inside the courthouse are open by appointment only. Should someone need any services involving those businesses, the phone numbers are on the county’s website and posted on the courthouse doors. All staff are being staggered at this time.

Ron Woody has posted an update on Roane County’s Facebook page today. Still advising a Safer at Home policy at this time. For the Courthouse County Executives Office call 376-5578

