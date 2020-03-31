County offices operating with restrictions ‘until further notice’

CLINTON–Anderson County Government offices will continue to operate until further notice with necessary precautions in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, to protect employees and the citizens we serve.

The public is strongly encouraged to call for the assistance they need instead of person-to-person visits at the Courthouse. Most needs can be met electronically, via fax or telephone. It is extremely important that citizens who are sick and in need of assistance should remain at home and call for assistance.

The following additional changes have been made at county offices:

· The Anderson County Courthouse is down to one entrance – the front door near the ADA ramp – until further notice. Signage and information is posted at the entrance that directs citizens with court business to proceed directly to the Courthouse’s third floor; those citizens with set appointments to proceed directly to the appropriate office; and all others to call in advance. A wall-mounted hand sanitizer station is installed inside the entrance.

· Until further notice, the Anderson County Property Assessor’s office will be closed for in-person, walk-in counter service. The office will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to assist with phone and online questions. Call (865) 457-6225, (865) 457-6219, visit online at www.acassessor.com, e-mail Assessor John Alley Jr. at john.alley@cot.tn.gov, fax (865) 264-6266, by U.S. mail: 100 N. Main Street, Room 202, Clinton, TN 37716.

· Until further notice, all three office locations for the Anderson County Clerk will be closed to in-person transactions. Many services can be completed online at www.andersoncountyclerk.com. Visit the County Clerk’s drive-thru services – for renewals only – in Clinton (beneath the parking deck at the Robert Jolley Building adjacent to the Courthouse), and Oak Ridge. A self-service kiosk is also available 24/7 at the Oak Ridge office, located at 728C Emory Valley Road. Accepted payment there is in the form of debit and credit cards only. Online vehicle tag renewals can be completed at www.tncountyclerk.com or www.andersoncountyclerk.com. For assistance by telephone, call (865) 457-6226, 483-0541, or 494-0172. Office hours are 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. U.S. mail is available at 100 N. Main Street Room 111, Clinton, TN 37716.

· Until further notice, the Anderson County Trustee’s office will be closed to in-person business. Most of the services provided by the Trustee’s office can be handled via the drive-thru locations at the Jolley Building in Clinton, and at the Emory Valley Road office. Hours are 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday. Visit online at www.andersoncountytrustee.com. Call (865) 457-6233 or (865) 483-7999, fax (865) 264-6247. E-mail rcopeland@actrustee.com or jwilliford@actrustee.com. Mail can be sent to 100 N. Main Street, Suite 203, Clinton, TN 37716.

· Anderson County Register of Deeds Tim Shelton has closed his office to in-person business until further notice. To take care of business with his office, please visit online at www.andersondeeds.com or call (865) 457-6235.

· Office on Aging & Senior Center – Office on Aging services are being provided on a one-on-one basis. Clients are encouraged to call in advance for an appointment. The facility is closed and events are cancelled through April 24th. At this time, the Senior Center is offering meals that can be picked-up via a drive-thru format process, or delivered. Call (865) 457-3259. Still providing some medical supplies, and providing Second Harvest food once a week.

· UT Extension Office (4-H) – Staff is available only by phone. (865) 457-6246

· District Attorney General – the office is open. However, face-to-face communication has been suspended.

· Animal Care & Control – the department is operating with limited staffing. But, Animal Care & Control calls still will be answered. Volunteer group visitation is limited. Please call (865) 441-2068 for direction on volunteers.

· Buildings & Grounds – the team has increased cleaning/sanitizing protocols for county facilities. Calls for ADA assistance are still being answered.

· Community Mediation Services – While this office is not a government office, it is located inside the Courthouse. Hours have been limited and citizens are encouraged to call (865) 463-6888.

· County Commission office – open; Citizens are encouraged to call (865) 463-6866 to see if their needs may be handled by phone or electronically.

· Judges & Courts – The Judges are conducting in-person court hearings as per the Order – http://www.tncourts.gov/sites/default/files/docs/covid-19_order.pdf – that came down from the Tennessee Supreme Court last week, to ensure the rights of persons as set forth in the Order. Jurors should continue to call the Jury line as instructed at the recent orientation and as notated in their panel packet. The courts will continue to update information regarding Jury trials on a regular basis.

· Circuit Court Clerk – The Circuit/Criminal, General Sessions Divisions I and II and Juvenile Clerk’s offices are open and operating on a normal business schedule. The offices are operating with a full staff at this time who are there to answer emails and phone calls in a timely manner. Attorneys and the general public are encouraged to utilize electronic or telephonic means of communication with our offices as much as possible to reduce the in-person contact at this time. People who need to pay their court fees and fines are encouraged to make payments electronically thru our website at www.andersoncountycircuitcourt.com or by calling the offices during business hours, as they accept payments via telephone.

· Archives & Records – Call in advance to see if your request can be handled electronically or via U.S. Mail. (865) 457-6242

· Clerk & Master’s office – The Tennessee Supreme Court has notified judges that the suspension of in-court hearings has been extended to May 1. Orders of protection will be heard, and will be done so in a manner to minimize the number of person in the courtroom and the Courthouse hallways.

· Law Director – Citizens are encouraged to call and see if assistance can be handled via phone, fax or electronically. Citizens requiring in-person meetings are encouraged to call in advance for an appointment. (865) 457-6290

· Election Commission – Call (865) 457-6238.

· EMS – Open and fully operational

· Health Department – Call (865) 425-8800.

· For the safety of citizens and employees, the county’s Human Resources office strongly encourages everyone to call (865-264-6300) or e- mail andersoncountyhr@andersontn.org to see if assistance can be handled via phone or electronically. Group employee meetings have been postponed. Risk Management notifications are being communicated to department heads regularly. CDC recommendations have been posted throughout the Courthouse and electronically distributed to staff.

· Dental clinics – open for emergent care only. Routine care suspended. Call (865) 425-8803 or (865) 294-5977 (leave a message).

· Finance office – Citizens, as well as government employees, are strongly encouraged to call or e-mail to see if assistance can be handled via phone or electronically, (865) 264-6311.

· Highway Department – open; however, citizens and delivery personnel should look for signs that indicate the proper entrances. Guidance is posted at the entrances.

· Public Libraries – closed to the public, effective March 21. However, the Clinton Public Library (865-457-0519) and the Rocky Top Public Library (865-426-6762) are offering no-contact curbside pickup during regular operating hours. To learn more, visit the websites www.clintonpubliclibrary.org or www.rockytoppubliclibrary.com.

· Office of Planning & Development – inspections are still taking place. Call (865) 457-6244.

· Parks – Campgrounds, playgrounds and the parks are currently closed.

· Pre-Trial Release – open; monitoring & reporting still in place.

· Purchasing – Citizens, as well as government employees, are strongly encouraged to call or e-mail to see if assistance can be handled via phone or electronically, (865) 457-6218.

· Sheriff’s Department – open; the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is checking the temperature of everyone entering the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton and is using a hospital-grade disinfectant to clean the jail and patrol cars. If a person has a fever and symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office will make a decision on whether to admit the individual on a case-by-case basis in consultation with the District Attorney General. Visitation at the jail has been suspended. In-person assistance at the Sheriff’s Department’s Records Division has been suspended as well. However, staff will be available from 8 am to 4:30 pm and will be available by calling (865) 457-6258.

· Solid Waste – Convenience centers and the county recycling center are open.

· Tourism Council (Welcome Center) – informational racks have been placed outside.

· Veterans Service Office – Citizens are encouraged to call (865) 457-6803 and see if assistance can be handled via phone, fax or electronically. Citizens requiring in-person assistance are strongly encouraged to call in advance for an appointment.

Anderson County Government and its operations currently are considered essential, according to Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 22; employees will continue to report to work as assigned. All county government offices will continue to operate with the modifications in place, according to the Governor’s directives to limit face-to-face contact and reduce visitation to the Courthouse and other county offices. Further changes will be announced as necessary.

For more information, visit the Anderson County Government website, www.anderson-county.com where regular COVID-I9 operational updates are posted at the bottom of the home page. A “Department Directory” link that contains all the county office phone numbers is also available on the website.

