List of Coronavirus Testing Areas in the Coverage Area

As testing kits are made available nationwide, there is already the opportunity to get tested locally if you feel you have symptoms. Here is a list of the COVID-19 testing areas in the immediate area:
ROANE COUNTY – Roane County Health Department at 1362 North Gateway in Rockwood Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. eastern time.
MORGAN COUNTY – Morgan County Health Department located at 1103 Knoxville Highway in Wartburg. CALL before going at (423) 346-6272
CUMBERLAND COUNTY – Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 South Main Street in Crossville, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. central time Monday – Friday.