CITY OF HARRIMAN TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL CHANGES TO OPERATIONAL PROCEDURES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Harriman Mayor Wayne Best said Monday via a Facebook post with the city he is continuing to monitor the situation involving the Coronavirus and will assess if the city need to make additional changes to their operational procedures. Mayor Best will meet with the city manager and city department heads to review new information provided by the state and federal government. If any changes are enacted, Mayor Best will let Harriman citizens know as soon as possible.
