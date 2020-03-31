Indiana Man charged with raping Morgan County 13-year-old he met on Snapchat

A man from Fort Wayne, Indiana was arrested after investigators accused him of traveling to Morgan County, Tennessee to have sex with a 13-year-old child.

Aungsun Naywin, 31, is accused of meeting the young girl on Snapchat and, after learning the girl was a minor, arranged a sexual encounter with her.

An affidavit alleges that he drove from Indiana to Morgan County, Tennessee, where he picked up the girl, took her to a remote location, and raped her in the van he was driving.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. Naywin could face as little as ten years and up to life in prison.

