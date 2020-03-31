Clinton Spring Clean-UP postponed to May

The Clinton City Public Works Department has announced that the 2020 Spring Clean-up has been rescheduled to begin on Monday, May 4th due to the uncertainty presented by the current public health crisis and the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Public Works Director Dwayne Wilkerson says he will keep everyone informed if a further delay is needed, and apologized for any inconvenience that it may cause.

