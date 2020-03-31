ACS food distribution at 5 locations Monday, Thursday

Anderson County School leaders announced over the weekend that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the food distribution at Norwood Elementary School this week is canceled. With that

The system’s School Nutrition Program will still be distributing food to any student 18 years of age or younger at five other locations in the county.

The distributions of three days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at these schools on Monday, March 30th, and Thursday, April 2nd:

• Andersonville Elementary School-1951 Mountain Road, Andersonville

• Claxton Elementary-2218 Clinton Highway, Powell

• Clinton Middle School-110 North Hicks Street, Clinton

• Grand Oaks Elementary-1033 Oliver Springs Highway, Clinton

• Lake City Elementary, 402 Lindsay Street, Lake City

Follow signage directions at each location and look for the car line or the canopy awning.

In its announcement Thursday evening, the school system said that food will be available outside the school in prepackaged form. Each child receiving meals must be in the vehicle with their parent or caregiver, or the child must pick up meals if walking from their home. Either way, your child needs to be present in order to receive food.

Hours, days, and locations are subject to change, according to school leaders. Please visit www.acs.ac or follow ACS on its various social media pages for continued updates.

