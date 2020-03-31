ACS food distribution at 5 locations Monday, Thursday

Brad Jones 10 hours ago Coronavirus, News Leave a comment 62 Views

Anderson County School leaders announced over the weekend that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the food distribution at Norwood Elementary School this week is canceled. With that

The system’s School Nutrition Program will still be distributing food to any student 18 years of age or younger at five other locations in the county.
The distributions of three days’ worth of breakfast and lunch meals will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm at these schools on Monday, March 30th, and Thursday, April 2nd:

• Andersonville Elementary School-1951 Mountain Road, Andersonville
• Claxton Elementary-2218 Clinton Highway, Powell
• Clinton Middle School-110 North Hicks Street, Clinton
• Grand Oaks Elementary-1033 Oliver Springs Highway, Clinton
• Lake City Elementary, 402 Lindsay Street, Lake City

Follow signage directions at each location and look for the car line or the canopy awning.

In its announcement Thursday evening, the school system said that food will be available outside the school in prepackaged form. Each child receiving meals must be in the vehicle with their parent or caregiver, or the child must pick up meals if walking from their home. Either way, your child needs to be present in order to receive food.

Hours, days, and locations are subject to change, according to school leaders. Please visit www.acs.ac or follow ACS on its various social media pages for continued updates.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 25, Chandler 21, and Naomi 11. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 9 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

CITY OF HARRIMAN TO CONSIDER ADDITIONAL CHANGES TO OPERATIONAL PROCEDURES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Harriman Mayor Wayne Best said Monday via a Facebook post with the city he is …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: