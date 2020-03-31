Clinton City Schools Adjusts Food Distribution Schedule

The Clinton City Schools have announced changes to their food distribution to area students while the schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, March 31st, meals can be still be picked up on a “grab-and-go” basis at North Clinton Elementary School, but the hours have changed. Instead of one session for breakfast and another for lunch, students 18 and younger can pick up breakfast and lunch from 10 am to 1 pm weekdays.

The school system also announced that students can pick up breakfast and lunch on a drive-thru basis at South Clinton Elementary School from 12 noon to 12:30 pm each day.

Any child 18 years old or younger can take advantage of the service, regardless of where they attend school, even if it is not a city school

