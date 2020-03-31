Elizabeth “Beth” Fraley Christian, Kingston

Elizabeth “Beth” Fraley Christian, age 85 of Kingston, passed away March 30, 2020 at Sycamore Trace Assisted Living. She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and a member of United Methodist Women. Beth was Secretary and technical editor for over 30 years at Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Following retirement, she was a Pink Lady Volunteer for many years at Harriman Hospital and the Roane Medical Center. Beth was most famously known as one of the sweetest women you could ever know.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Onzie Wade Christian. Grandson, Eli Christian Noey.

Brothers, Eddie Fraley and W.C. Fraley.

Survived by daughter, Karen Noey of Rockwood, TN.

Son, Jerry Christian and Gail of Kingston, TN.

Sisters, Ruth McCoy and Bill of Talbott, TN., Cathy Sexton and Gary of Big Stone Gap, VA.

Sister-in-law, Jean Fraley of Knoxville, TN.

Brother, Baker and Mary Fraley of Johnson City, TN.

Three grandchildren; Sarah Christian Narramore and Colt of Kingston, TN, Amanda Christian

Hutson and Erik of Powell, TN, Emily Noey Tutton and Will of Chattanooga, TN.

Four Great-grandchildren; Trey Cameron Narramore of Kingston, TN, Tyson Eli Narramore of

Kingston, TN, Adora Rose Hutson of Powell, TN and Scarlett Tutton of Chattanooga, TN.

In keeping with the currently issued health-protective orders, a private graveside service will be held at Kingston Memorial Gardens where Beth will be laid to rest beside her husband of 66 years, Wade. In lieu of flowers or charitable donations, the family requests you to do a kind deed for another in memory of Beth, just as she would want.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Christian Family.

