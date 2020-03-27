Clinton City Park Facilities Closing

Effective Friday, March 27, 2020.. all playgrounds, recreational equipment, basketball courts and tennis courts in Clinton City Parks will be closed until further notice. Parks Dept officials had hoped it would be possible to continue open use of the parks by encouraging social distancing. After observation of activity.. we have determined that it’s in the best interest of our citizens to temporarily suspend the use of these facilities.

Please watch the City of Clinton Facebook page and website for updates and information.

