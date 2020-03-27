Anderson County offices continue to update procedures amid COVID-19

Brad Jones

CLINTON-In order to further address mitigation of in-person visitation to the Courthouse, Anderson County Government will be directing citizens to the front entrance only of the Courthouse beginning Friday morning, March 27th. This is the entrance with the ADA ramp.

Signage and information will be posted at the ADA ramp entrance that directs citizens with court business to proceed directly to the Courthouse’s third floor; those citizens with set appointments to proceed directly to the appropriate office; and all others to call in advance.  A list of all phone numbers will be posted at the entrance.

The single public entrance to the Courthouse will be in effect from March 27th until further notice during the COVID-19 public health situation. 

All Anderson County Government offices have restricted in-person assistance for the time being; it is strongly encouraged that citizens call for an appointment or to ask if their matters may be addressed by phone, electronically or online.

Elected officials, department heads and employees were notified Thursday afternoon that, if their badges already allow access to the Courthouse’s exterior doors, the badges will continue to work on each of the Courthouse four main exterior doors during this time of change.

For more information, visit the Anderson County Government website, www.anderson-county.com where regular COVID-19 operational updates are posted at the bottom of the home page. A “Department Directory” link that contains all the county office phone numbers is also available on the website.

