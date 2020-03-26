ORPD investigating after newborn’s body found near Melton Lake Greenway

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (March 26, 2020) – A death investigation is underway after a discarded newborn was found near the bank along the Melton Lake Greenway just north of the Edgemoor Road bridge Thursday.

A citizen called Oak Ridge Police at around 12:46 p.m. to report the body and officers arrived on scene at 12:53 p.m.

ORPD, Oak Ridge Fire, Anderson County EMS and the medical examiner’s office were all on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

