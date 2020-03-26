Michael Scott Roberts, Knoxville

Michael Scott Roberts, (June 28, 1971) age 48, of Knoxville, TN completed life’s journey after an unexpected illness on March 14, 2020. He was a father to four precious children and grandfather to one adorable grandson. “Scooter” will forever be remembered as a fun-loving individual, who had a big heart and was always willing to help others in any way he could. He made his living as a contractor painting and remodeling, and worked on countless properties in the East Tennessee region. He attended First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN, and had attended First Apostolic Christian School. He also was in the Civil Air Patrol when he was a teenager. Scooter is preceded in death by his sister Cathy Sue Roberts.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Bob and Melba Roberts of Knoxville, TN; mother and stepdad, Betty and Jack Rutherford of Knoxville, TN; sons, Coleby Roberts of Maynardville, TN, Branson Duke Roberts of Knoxville, TN, and Jake Roberts of Greenback, TN; daughter, Jessica Davidson of Knoxville, TN; grandson, Jupiter Dean; brothers, Nick Roberts of Kingsport, TN and Steve Roberts of Kingston, TN; half-brother, Jonathon Roberts of Knoxville, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private memorial service for Scooter we be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at First Apostolic Church in Knoxville, TN with Bishop Billy McCool and Pastor Mark McCool officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to First Apostolic Church “just because offering”. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

