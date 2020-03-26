Nancy Suzanne Morgan, Clinton

Nancy Suzanne Morgan, age 76, of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Morgan County in Wartburg, TN. She was a very proud mother of four boys, and she adored her grandkids. Nancy loved crocheting and working crossword puzzles. She enjoyed cooking and was a very good cook.



Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, William and Opal Valentine.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles W. Morgan Sr of Clinton, TN; sons, Charles W. Morgan Jr of Clinton, TN, Christopher L. Morgan and wife Rhona of Clinton, TN, Anthony E. Morgan of Clinton, TN and Timothy A. Morgan and wife, Kim of Clinton, TN; brother, Gene Abston and wife Beverly of Canada; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private service will be held at a later date for Nancy. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

