Natalie Elizabeth Craze Rice, born March 21, 1986 departed this world at the young age of 33 on March 19, 2020.

Beautiful inside and out, Natalie’s loving and carefree spirit touched many lives.

She loved her family, spreading her infectious laugh, reading, the beach, fishing and

cake decorating.

Natalie is survived by her beloved family, husband of 13 years, Jason Rice and children, Emmaleigh and Jackson;

Parents Mylissa (Ray) Buttram and Terry (Judith) Craze;

Sister, Kristin Hensley;

Mother-in-law, Anita Dillon;

Sister-in-law, Crystal (Tim) Ingram;

Brother-in-law, Tim Rice;

Nephews, Liam and Gavin Hensley, Parker, Landyn and Cooper Ingram.

She was loved by a multitude of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The large outpouring of love and care has been much appreciated. It is our hope that by everyone spreading love and kindness her legacy may live on always.

A celebration of life will be planned in the coming weeks.

To leave a note for Natalie’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

