Jack Denton Lunsford Sr, Rockwood

Jack Denton Lunsford Sr. age 78 of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Jack served his country in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Joyce Lee Lunsford. Daughter, Julie Galyon of Kingston. Sons; Jack Lunsford Jr. of Rockwood and James Lunsford of Phoenix, Arizona. Sister, Judith Davis of Texas. Brother, Rolla Lunsford of Oliver Springs. Six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by the Burgess Family.

A private graveside service was held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hamilton Memorial Gardens in Chattanooga with Reverend Jeff Blackburn officiating.

