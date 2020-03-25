Lee extends school closures; CCS gets a shout-out from Ed chief

Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced that schools in the state will remain closed until April 24th to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn announced during Tuesday’s press conference and media update in Nashville that her department has secured a partnership with PBS to offer instructional content on television while students are at home.

While she delivered her remarks, she also gave a shout-out to one of our area school systems as she cited a few examples of school districts that have found ways to continue educating students even while the physical school buildings remain closed.

She commended Clinton City Schools for their education efforts citing the district as an “incredible example” of a school that worked hard to put up materials online and to send packets home with families.

