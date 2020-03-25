Barbara June Seiber, Clinton

Barbara June Seiber, age 80 of Clinton, formerly of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home on Laurel Road. She was born on June 1, 1939 to the late Elmer Otto and Artie Snow Seiber in Briceville. She was a Securities Auditor for the Department of Energy for 50 years having worked at plants in Portsmouth, OH, and Oak Ridge. She was a highly intelligent person who also had great compassion, especially for children. She also cared for both of her parents until their passing. She was a member of Clinch River Baptist Church where she was involved with mission work. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by: special caregivers, Shawvon Milen and family, and Tammy Sharp and husband Derek; uncle, Kenneth Seiber; and childhood friend, Rose Etta Cox.

Due to CDC recommendations, all services will be private. Burial will be at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

