The Town of Oliver Springs Implements CivicReady® Mass Notification Solution

Service Enables Multi-Channel Distribution of Urgent and Routine Citizen Communications

Oliver Springs, TN – March 24, 2020 – The Town of Oliver Springs has partnered with CivicReady to implement its mass notification solution. Available from CivicPlus, a leader in integrated technology for local government, the CivicReady solution will allow The Town of Oliver Springs to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and routine communications to subscribed citizens via email, text message, and voicemail alert, to keep citizens safe and informed. In the event of a local emergency, citizens subscribed to CivicReady will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel. For non-native English speaking citizens, CivicReady voice call notifications can be automatically translated into one of 20 languages, and email and text notifications can be automatically translated into one of 63 languages to maximize the effectiveness of the solution in ensuring mass awareness of potentially impactful situations.

The CivicReady solution also integrates with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Integrated Public Alert Warning System (IPAWS). The IPAWS system leverages national emergency communication channels, such as the Emergency Alert System (EAS), NOAA weather radios, digital road signage, and television broadcasts, to provide area-specific alerts in times of emergency. By integrating its CivicReady system with IPAWS, Community Name will be able to reach as many people as possible during an emergency event, including those who have not opted-in to text, phone, or email communications, as well as travelers and visitors in the area.

CivicReady is part of the CivicPlus Platform of local government technology solutions designed exclusively for the public sector.

“CivicPlus is built on designing innovative solutions for local governments,” said Ryan Strait, CivicPlus Platform Product Director. “We continually invest in our products, such as CivicReady, to strengthen and transform the way local governments serve and communicate with their citizens and are proud to partner with The Town of Oliver Springs to help them accomplish their public safety goals.”

CivicPlus has over 20 years of experience working with local governments. Its CivicReady mass notification system is powered by Regroup, an award-winning industry leader in mass notifications for critical and non-critical applications.

About CivicPlus

CivicPlus is the integrated technology platform for local government, working with over 4,000 local governments, including municipalities, counties, and municipal departments. CivicPlus has been selected by Inc. Magazine as “One of the Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies in the U.S.” since 2011. For more information, visit CivicPlus.com.

