DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY WITHIN THE CITY OF CLINTON

Clinton Mayor Scott Burton and City Manager Roger Houck have signed a City of Clinton Declaration Of Emergency. A copy of the official and complete document is available for download.. but here are a few highlights:

We, Roger Houck, City Manager of the City of Clinton, and Scott Burton, Mayor of the City of Clinton, by virtue of the power and authority vested in us by all applicable laws, including T.C.A. §58-2-110 and §38-9-101, et seq., do hereby declare a civil emergency and a local state of emergency within the City and order the following:

The City’s residents, businesses, and organizations shall follow the State of Tennessee Governor’s Executive Order No. 17 issued on March 22, 2020.

The City’s residents, businesses, and organizations shall, to the extent possible and provided by law, follow CDC guidance as it relates to COVID-19 . City approved events, facilities, athletic fields, and public restroom are canceled and closed to the public until further notice. Facility closures and availability of city services will be shared with the public though the City website and other means as deemed appropriate by the City Manager.

City residents are encouraged to continue to engage in the healthy and essential activities of daily life while adhering to the health and safety measures set forth in the Governor’s Executive Order No. 17.

Download the complete, signed document here:

http://www.clintontn.net/ClintonEmergencyDeclaration20200324.pdf

