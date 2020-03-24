Kingston man on Meth has to be forcibly removed from burning home

Roane County deputies and firefighters responded to a mobile home on the 4700 block of Roane State Highway Saturday for smoke coming from the residence. Officers heard 45-year-old Wendell Dallas Kasior of Kingston inside yelling for help but would not come out of the home. Deputies forced their way in only to learn the door was screwed shut. Kasior reportedly remained barricaded in the residence and blocked an open window with debris. First responders forcibly removed Kasior from the structure. Kaisor allegedly told officers he was aware the house was on fire but someone was out to get him. The report states Kaisor was under the influence of meth. Authorities located two starting points of the fire in the mobile home. Kaisor was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of resisting arrest.
