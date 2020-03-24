Governor Lee to re-evaluate School Closing Order this week

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says he’ll evaluate this week (March 23-27, 2020) whether a statewide directive to keep public schools closed should be extended.
There are several school systems that are closed until March 31, 2020 including Bradley, Blount, Cumberland, McMinn, Monroe, Oak Ridge, Overton, Pickett, Putnam and Roane County.
Fentress, Morgan and Rhea County – out until April 1, 2020.
Anderson, Clay, Knox, Loudon and White – out until April 3, 2020
Bledsoe County – out until April 6, 2020
Given the fact that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise every day in Tennessee, an extension of the closures from the governor is likely.