Two vehicle accident on I-40 leaves one with possible injuries

A two vehicle accident yesterday in Roane County on I-40 resulted in one possibly hurt. Troopers say a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 64-year-old Louie R. Rigole of Maryville and a 2019 Nissan Kick operated by 58-year-old Randy L. Pedigo of Sumner County, Tennessee were both traveling west near the 343 mile marker when Rigole side-swiped Pedigo while trying to enter a pull off area. Rigole was not hurt and Pedigo sustained possible injuries. Both were restrained at the time of the accident.
Tags accident I-40 injuries Interstate 40 Roane County
