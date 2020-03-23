Y-12 employee tests positive for COVID-19, according to Consolidated Nuclear Security

Consolidated Nuclear Security reports that one employee at Y-12 has tested positive for COVID-19.

Employees were made aware of this situation on Monday.

That employee is reportedly at their home in isolation, and affected work areas have been sanitized.

“Additional employees in contact with the affected employee have been asked to self-quarantine. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow guidance from CDC and provide updates. As a precaution, all CNS employees have been strongly encouraged to practice social distancing when possible and follow preventive measures.” CNS

CNS says that additional facility cleanings and other steps are underway.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

